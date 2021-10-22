Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,141 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TZPSU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000.

OTCMKTS:TZPSU opened at $9.90 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

