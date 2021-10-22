King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in First Solar by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 53,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $87.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,431 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

