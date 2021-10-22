Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

