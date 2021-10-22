Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

