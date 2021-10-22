SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Holdings Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

