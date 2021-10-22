The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $407.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.