BOX Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $271.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.92 or 0.00276495 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001010 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

