Feellike Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,305.74 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00071825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00071741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00103578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,283.37 or 1.00030725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.00 or 0.06458665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00021864 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.