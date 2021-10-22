Particl (PART) One Day Volume Hits $9,522.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Particl has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $20.20 million and $9,522.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.14 or 0.00619851 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,644,955 coins and its circulating supply is 11,620,428 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

