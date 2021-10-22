Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Truist

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.46.

NYSE:EFX opened at $257.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.16 and a 200-day moving average of $243.50. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

