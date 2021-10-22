200,000 Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.38% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCAA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000.

Shares of LCAA stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

