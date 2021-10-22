Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day moving average is $170.08. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

