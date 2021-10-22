Prudential PLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,183 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 150.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 295,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,170,000 after acquiring an additional 177,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $802.48 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $817.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $690.76 and a 200 day moving average of $595.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.00.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

