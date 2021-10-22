Prudential PLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 224.6% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Zscaler by 2.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,329 shares of company stock worth $98,140,331. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $305.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $305.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

