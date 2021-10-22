First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of FCAL opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $57.99.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
