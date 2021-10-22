ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

ACNB has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.12. ACNB has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $3,730 and have sold 2,268 shares worth $64,448. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACNB stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of ACNB worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.