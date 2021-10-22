Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Agora alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

API opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.02 and a beta of 0.21. Agora has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in API. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agora (API)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.