Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

