FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Issued By Truist Securiti

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $7.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.90. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,975,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.