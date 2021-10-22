Roth Capital Upgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Buy

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

BOOM stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.58 million, a PE ratio of 280.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. DMC Global has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DMC Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DMC Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

