DinoExchange (DINO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $93,255.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DinoExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00071916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,572.79 or 1.00029704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.44 or 0.06466073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021838 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.