Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 217,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

