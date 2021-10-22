Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $705.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

NFLX stock opened at $653.16 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $654.01. The firm has a market cap of $289.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

