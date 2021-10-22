Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.