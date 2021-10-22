Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Decreased by Analyst

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $10.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

AMZN opened at $3,435.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,379.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $2,987,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

