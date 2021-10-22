Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Increased by Piper Sandler

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of CMA opened at $86.68 on Friday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Comerica by 8,150.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

