Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Trust Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $125.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

