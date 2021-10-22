FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.05. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

AVIR opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $13,221,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

