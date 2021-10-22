Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

ORRF stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $266.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

