Reviewing Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunlight Financial and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 8.67% 16.60% 1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.53 $21.68 million $0.54 11.54

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Sunlight Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

