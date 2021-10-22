Prudential PLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $108.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.95. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

