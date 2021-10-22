Prudential PLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,092 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after buying an additional 187,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after purchasing an additional 859,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 968,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,622,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,047,000 after purchasing an additional 63,351 shares during the period.

INDA opened at $49.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20.

