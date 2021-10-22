Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Tenet Healthcare worth $117,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,300,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

THC stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

