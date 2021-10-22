Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.35% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $144,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.24.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

