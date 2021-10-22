Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $139,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $280.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

