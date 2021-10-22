Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.80 million.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

