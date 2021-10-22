Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.29. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.350-$5.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

