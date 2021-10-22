Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Sigma Labs stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGLB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.