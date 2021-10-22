First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

First Western Financial stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $234.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Western Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 351.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

