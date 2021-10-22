First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.
First Western Financial stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $234.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $31.72.
In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
