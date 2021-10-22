PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

PSMT stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,262,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $114,543.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $8,319,186. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

