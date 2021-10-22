Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Cut by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.10.

TSE EIF opened at C$43.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.04. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$30.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$322.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.85 million.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

