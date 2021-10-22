The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BK. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

