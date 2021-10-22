PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,780,000 after buying an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

