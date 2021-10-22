Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $74.43 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $67.67 or 0.00106971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00071825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00071741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00103578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,283.37 or 1.00030725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.00 or 0.06458665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00021864 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

