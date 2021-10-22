Ruler Protocol Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00071825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00071741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00103578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,283.37 or 1.00030725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.00 or 0.06458665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00021864 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

