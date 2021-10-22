Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $241.17 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $231.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

