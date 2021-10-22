Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 450 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,714,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,312,000 after purchasing an additional 723,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 87.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

