Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $82.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.