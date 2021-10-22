State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Boston Partners increased its position in State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in State Street by 46.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $98.14 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

