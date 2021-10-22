Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 283 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 40.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 576,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 167,498 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $2,452,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

